Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.21

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.21 and traded as low as C$5.19. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 309,925 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$179,735.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,752.30. In other news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$179,735.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

