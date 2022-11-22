Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after acquiring an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of KRC opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

