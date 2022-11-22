KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.31

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.52. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 62,678 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
