KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.54 and traded as low as C$10.07. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 13,380 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPT. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.89 million and a P/E ratio of 92.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

