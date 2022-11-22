K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SDF stock opened at €20.16 ($20.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.79. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($37.19).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.