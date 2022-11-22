K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Cut to €26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.66.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

KPLUY stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

