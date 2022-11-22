Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO Paul Blanchfield Sells 2,432 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

