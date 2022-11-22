Larkspur Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:LSPRU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Larkspur Health Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

