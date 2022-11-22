Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 542,766 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

