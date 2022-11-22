Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $140,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan International Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TWI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $942.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

