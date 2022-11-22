Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $666.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

