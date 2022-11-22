LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €62.92 ($64.20) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.66.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.