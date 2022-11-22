LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $107,058,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 255,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LHC Group by 8,078.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LHCG stock opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LHC Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

