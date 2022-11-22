LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Up 2.9 %
LifeVantage stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
