LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.9 %

LifeVantage stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.