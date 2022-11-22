LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

