LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.77. LifeVantage shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 28,630 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.