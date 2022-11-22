Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,160,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.