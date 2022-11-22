Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LWAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

