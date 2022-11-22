Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on LWAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
