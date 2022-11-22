Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.