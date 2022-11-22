Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LECO opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.