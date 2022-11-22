Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Livent worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Livent by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent Price Performance

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.