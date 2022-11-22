LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $23,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,089,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,076.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LiveOne Price Performance

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LiveOne

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LiveOne from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.