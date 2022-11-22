loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Credit Suisse Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.29. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 176,862 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,554,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,144.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 176,862 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,554,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,144.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 359,994 shares of company stock valued at $572,888 and sold 2,235,897 shares valued at $3,376,581. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

