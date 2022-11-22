Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.50. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 6,756 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$224.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Articles

