Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. In the last three months, insiders acquired 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

