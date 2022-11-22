M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.57

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.57 and traded as high as $43.62. M/I Homes shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 118,191 shares traded.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in M/I Homes by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 148,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

