M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.57

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.57 and traded as high as $43.62. M/I Homes shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 118,191 shares traded.
MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
