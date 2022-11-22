Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $821.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

