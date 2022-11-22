Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

