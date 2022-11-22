Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Maiden has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Stories

