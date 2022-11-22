Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Up 0.5 %

Maiden stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maiden by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

