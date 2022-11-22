Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.19. Maiden shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 638,775 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maiden in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
