Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.19. Maiden shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 638,775 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maiden in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 1.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

