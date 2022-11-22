Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$1.91. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 15,645 shares trading hands.
Mandalay Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
