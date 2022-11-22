Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $123.12.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

