Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MAS opened at $49.58 on Monday. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Masco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Masco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

