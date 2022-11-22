Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Masimo by 120.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Masimo by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.45. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

