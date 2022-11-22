Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Masimo by 120.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Masimo by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Stock Performance
Shares of MASI opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.45. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Masimo Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
