Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.35.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $338.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.10. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $325.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

