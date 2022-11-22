Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $665.47

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.47 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.09). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.09), with a volume of 10,629 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.47) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £322.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7,500.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 605.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 665.47.
In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 572 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,261.09).
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
