MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.10

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.10 and traded as high as C$16.15. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.14, with a volume of 50,986 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
