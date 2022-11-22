Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 148,193 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.