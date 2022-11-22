Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.29 and traded as low as C$10.70. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 9,880 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.29. The company has a market cap of C$350.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Stories

