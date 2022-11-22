Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.09

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.02. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,938 shares.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

