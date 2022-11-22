MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of MCHVF stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
About MGM China
