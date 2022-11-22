MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of MCHVF stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

