Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.