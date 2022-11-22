Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.36. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 118,250 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

