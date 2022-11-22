Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Midwest Stock Down 0.2 %

MDWT stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.19. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midwest

In related news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midwest

About Midwest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Midwest by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Midwest by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

