Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Midwest Stock Down 0.2 %
MDWT stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.19. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Midwest
In related news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Midwest
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest (MDWT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.