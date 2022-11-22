Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 50.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at 2.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.81. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 33.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.62.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,983 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

