Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 50.50.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
Shares of MNMD opened at 2.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.81. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 33.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.62.
Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,983 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
