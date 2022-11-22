Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Mitel Networks Co. (TSE:MNW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MITL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.86. Mitel Networks shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 408,390 shares changing hands.
Mitel Networks Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Mitel Networks
Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.
