Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 14,620 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.