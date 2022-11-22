Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,285 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 485,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

