Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 15,617 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Rite Aid worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAD opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $299.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

